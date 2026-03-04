Olivier Deman Injury: Returns to team training
Deman (ankle) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to the club.
Deman had been dealing with an ankle issue picked up during the match against Heidenheim, but it turned out to be minor as he returned to team training Wednesday. That is encouraging news for Bremen since he should be the preferred option over Isaac Schmidt on the left flank while Felix Agu (groin) remains sidelined.
