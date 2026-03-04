Olivier Deman Injury: Trains fully, option Sunday

Deman (ankle) was spotted back in team training and is available moving forward after his injury scare.

Deman had been dealing with an ankle issue picked up during the match against Heidenheim, but it turned out to be minor as he returned to team training Wednesday and is an option moving forward. That is encouraging news for Bremen since he should be the preferred option over Isaac Schmidt on the left flank while Felix Agu (groin) remains sidelined.