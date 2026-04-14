Olivier Deman News: Nine crosses in defeat

Deman generated nine crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to 1. FC Koln.

Deman led the Werder Bremen attack Sunday with nine cross attempts (one accurate) as they fell 3-1 in a home defeat versus FC Koln. The full-back played a box-to-box role across his 90-minute shift, contributing one tackle (one won), one clearance and a team-high four blocks to the defensive effort. Deman has played the full 90 minutes across six successive Bundesliga fixtures.