Olivier Deman News: Sets up lone Bremen goal

Deman had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and crossing seven times (two accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Augsburg.

Deman set up Romano Schmid in the 64th minute assisting Bremen's lone goal while leading his side in crosses. The assist was the first since January for the midfielder as he's combined for a shot, three chances created and 12 crosses over his last three appearances.