Olivier Giroud headshot

Olivier Giroud Injury: Cleared for season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Giroud (knee) is available for Saturday's season opener against Angers, according to coach Davide Ancelotti.

Giroud had left the friendly against Everton with a knee issue, but tests afterward came back clean and he returned to training soon after, all pointing toward this outcome. He's now expected to lead the line for Lille right from the start of the campaign, giving manager Davide Ancelotti his preferred striker option as the club opens its season.

Olivier Giroud
Lille
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