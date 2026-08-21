Olivier Giroud Injury: Cleared for season opener
Giroud (knee) is available for Saturday's season opener against Angers, according to coach Davide Ancelotti.
Giroud had left the friendly against Everton with a knee issue, but tests afterward came back clean and he returned to training soon after, all pointing toward this outcome. He's now expected to lead the line for Lille right from the start of the campaign, giving manager Davide Ancelotti his preferred striker option as the club opens its season.
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