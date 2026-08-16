Olivier Giroud headshot

Olivier Giroud Injury: Reassuring news on knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Giroud is expected to be available for the season opener against Angers after his knee scare in Saturday's friendly against Everton, according to coach Davide Ancelotti, per Le Petit Lillois. "His left knee turned and he felt strong pain. That gave him a bit of a scare. After the match, the news was reassuring. It's nothing serious. He was really in pain, that's why he came off, but I think he'll be back this week. He'll surely be available for Angers,"

Giroud was forced off early in the 1-1 draw after his knee twisted, drawing loud applause from Everton supporters as he left the pitch, though he later confirmed the tests conducted since had been reassuring. He is set to undergo further examinations, though initial results have eased concern. Soriba Diaoune could see increased minutes if Giroud is ultimately unavailable.

Olivier Giroud
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