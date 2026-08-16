Olivier Giroud Injury: Reassuring news on knee
Giroud is expected to be available for the season opener against Angers after his knee scare in Saturday's friendly against Everton, according to coach Davide Ancelotti, per Le Petit Lillois. "His left knee turned and he felt strong pain. That gave him a bit of a scare. After the match, the news was reassuring. It's nothing serious. He was really in pain, that's why he came off, but I think he'll be back this week. He'll surely be available for Angers,"
Giroud was forced off early in the 1-1 draw after his knee twisted, drawing loud applause from Everton supporters as he left the pitch, though he later confirmed the tests conducted since had been reassuring. He is set to undergo further examinations, though initial results have eased concern. Soriba Diaoune could see increased minutes if Giroud is ultimately unavailable.
-
World Cup
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff31 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics125 days ago
-
General Soccer Article
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance276 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024