Olivier Giroud Injury: Will resume training Tuesday

Giroud (knee) underwent tests after leaving Saturday's friendly against Everton with an injury but they came back clean, and he's scheduled to return to training Tuesday, the club announced Monday.

Manager Davide Ancelotti had already stated Sunday that Giroud was expected to be available for the season opener against Angers, and the results of these tests confirm that. If the veteran striker doesn't suffer any setbacks in training in the coming days, he should lead the line in Lille's campaign opener this Sunday.