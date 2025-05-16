Fantasy Soccer
Olivier Giroud News: Instant impact from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Giroud assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Giroud entered the match Saturday for just the final eight minutes and made an instant impact, assisting LAFC's fourth goal during their 4-0 rout of Seattle. The eight-minute shift marked the striker's return to action after going as an unused substitute in LAFC's previous two matches. Giroud has managed one goal and on assist over eight appearances (five starts) to begin the 2025 MLS season.

