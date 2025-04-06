Olivier Giroud News: Limited impact in loss

Giroud recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Giroud recently recovered from a leg injury and was able to start against Houston, but he contributed little in terms of offensive output other than a missed header. The veteran, still without goals in the current campaign, is an option for finishing plays and winning balls near the opposition box, although he may split time on the field with Nathan Ordaz for a team that is playing many games between league and CONCACAF activity.