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Olivier Giroud News: Scores late penalty Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 6:18am

Giroud scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Toulouse.

Giroud scored from the penalty spot late in Sunday's 4-0 win over Toulouse to cap the scoring after coming on in the 76th minute. The forward has held a rotational role this season but continues to be a reliable offensive presence, having recorded 11 goals and one assist across all competitions.

Olivier Giroud
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