Olivier Giroud headshot

Olivier Giroud News: Scores only goal from penalty spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Giroud scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Angers.

Giroud scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Lille came off as 1-0 winners against Angers. This was Giroud's fifth goal of the season in 21 games for Lille. He has also scored three in the Europa League. The striker has only started twice in the last six games. Three of his last four goals have come from the penalty spot, including his goal in this game.

Olivier Giroud
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Giroud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Giroud See More
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
102 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Staff Predictions
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Bracket Breakdown & Staff Predictions
Rotowire Staff
June 5, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 9, 2024