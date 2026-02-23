Olivier Giroud News: Scores only goal from penalty spot

Giroud scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Angers.

Giroud scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Lille came off as 1-0 winners against Angers. This was Giroud's fifth goal of the season in 21 games for Lille. He has also scored three in the Europa League. The striker has only started twice in the last six games. Three of his last four goals have come from the penalty spot, including his goal in this game.