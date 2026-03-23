Olivier Giroud News: Scores winner off bench
Giroud scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Marseille.
Giroud came off the bench and delivered the knockout blow, climbing above his marker to bury Thomas Meunier's cross with a towering header in the 86th minute for the late winner. Before that, his impact had been more under the radar, but his movement in the box still gave Lille a steady target whenever they went wide to ice the match. The goal put the finishing touch on Lille's second-half comeback and was another reminder of how valuable he remains when the game gets tight. It was also the World Cup winner's first Ligue 1 goal in a month, at a time when his starting spot has become less automatic, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo often leading the line as the number nine to manage Giroud's workload.
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