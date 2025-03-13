Olivier Giroud News: Will be honored in France

Giroud will be honored by the French Federation of Football (FFF) before the second leg of the quarterfinal of the Nations League against Croatia on March. 23, meaning he will miss the game against Sporting Kansas City, Le Parisien reports.

Giroud will miss the clash with Sporting Kansas City as he will travel to France to be honored on March. 23 for his international career. The Frenchman is still the top scorer in France's history ahead of Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe and will receive a great tribute from the French fans after his decision to retire from the national team.