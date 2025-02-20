Olivier Mbaizo Injury: Trains fully

Mbaizo (undisclosed) is training fully and is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando, according to Philadelphia Soccer Now.

Mbaizo looks to be near full fitness, with the defender training fully last week and now questionable to take part in Saturday's season opener. This is solid news heading into the new season, although he only started in 12 of his 21 appearances last season. That said, if fit, he will probably only see a bench role and hope to test his legs.