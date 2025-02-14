Ollie Watkins Injury: Back in the squad

Watkins (strain) is active for Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town, according to manager Unai Emery. "Those who have trained this morning with the group and are in the squad are Mings and [Ollie] Watkins."

Watkins is active Saturday after missing out against Spurs in the FA Cup due to a strain. The striker will likely get the start and lead the line immediately for Saturday's clash. Watkins hasn't been at his best this season, but he's still produced 15 goal contributions in 24 Premier League appearances.