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Ollie Watkins Injury: Exit growing closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Watkins (not injury related) exit from Aston Villa appears to be close to sealed, according to Matt Maher of Express and Star.

Watkins was reported to be back in training Tuesday, but it still appears the forward is set for a departure from Villa, with Saudi League side Al-Hilal appearing to have agreed to terms with the club and player. This will force Villa to get active in the market and find another forward, closely linked with a few moves in the past couple of days. Emiliano Buendia started at forward in the season opener, although Tammy Abraham (undisclosed) is another option once recovered.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
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