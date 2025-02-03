Ollie Watkins Injury: Muscle injury confirmed

Watkins was forced off the field Saturday due to a muscle injury, according to manager Unai Emery, Per John Townley of Birmingham Mail. "I changed him because he was feeling a little pain in the muscle. Hopefully tomorrow we will test him and assess him and it won't be anything important. I changed because of it."

Watkins will be holding his breath for the next day or two as he undergoes testing on what appeared to be a muscle injury in the groin he suffered Saturday. This will be something to watch, as he is their typical striker and could be set for a match or few on the sidelines. If he were to miss time, a change would take place, with either Donyell Malen or new-signing Marcus Rashford likely to join the starting XI.