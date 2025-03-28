Ollie Watkins Injury: Not listed as injured
Watkins (knee) should be available for Sunday's trip to Preston, per manager Unai Emery. "I think the only player not available, ruled out for tomorrow, is Barkley,"
Watkins suffered a minor issue before the international break but is expected to be fit for the FA Cup clash. The striker is absolutely crucial to everything going forward for Villa and should lead the line without missing any matches due to the international break.
