Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins Injury: Off with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Watkins came off with an apparent knock during the first half of Wednesday's clash with Club Brugge.

Watkins was able to make it to half time during the Champions League clash, but eventually came off with a knock. The forward was replaced by Marco Asensio, who is a different type of attacker but still offers plenty of threat. Watkins will have the rest of the international break to try and get fit.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
