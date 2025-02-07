Ollie Watkins Injury: Out against Spurs

Watkins (strain) isn't an option for Saturday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Unai Emery. "For him, each day is being important, how he is feeling, but for Sunday, I think he is not going to be available because today he didn't train."

Watkins is hoping to return for a Feb. 15 clash with Ipswich Town, but won't be an option for Saturday's clash in the FA Cup. The striker is a major blow, but the injury doesn't appear to be as serious as originally feared. Marcus Rashford could make his FA Cup debut for Aston Villa.