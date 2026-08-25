Ollie Watkins Injury: Returns to training

Watkins returned to Aston Villa's training Monday and apologized to teammates after missing Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Brighton, according to The Athletic.

Watkins rejoined the squad Monday after being left out of the season opener amid uncertainty surrounding his future and his desire to leave the club. His return to training is an encouraging sign regarding his potential availability for the next match, though his situation remains unsettled after Villa rejected four offers from Al Hilal. The club have offered Watkins a new contract through 2030 but are also considering alternatives should he depart before the transfer window closes. If he remains at Villa, the striker should continue to compete for a prominent role at the point of the attack.