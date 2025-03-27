Ollie Watkins Injury: Viewed working with ball

Watkins (knee) was viewed in training Thursday ahead of Sunday's match against Preston North End.

Watkins is seeing a major update as the club looks ahead to Sunday's FA Cup match, as he was viewed running and training with a ball. This is good news for the forward, as it does give him a chance of playing Sunday, likely still needing to pass a fitness test to play. He is their typical starter at forward and should return to that spot when fit, starting in 36 of his 41 appearances this season while notching 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.