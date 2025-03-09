Fantasy Soccer
Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Watkins scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Brentford.

Watkins buried a shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Jacob Ramsey in the 49th minute. This marked the eighth time in 11 league games that Watkins accounted for a goal contribution, as he is up to six goals and three assists in that period. This was also the 11th time this season that he accounted for at least four shots.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
