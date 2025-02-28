Fantasy Soccer
Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: Assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Watkins assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Watkins earned an assist Tuesday, finding Morgan Rogers in the 52nd minute for his sixth league assist of the season. However, he was quiet outside of his assist, not seeing a single shot despite lining up as their starting forward. He does have three goal contributions in his past four appearances.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
