Watkins set up Morgan Rogers' match-winning goal in the 57th minute Sunday, marking his first assist of the season. It was the only chance he created in the match, and he only took one off-target shot, but that lack of production is forgiven for helping win the match. Over the last three seasons Watkins has recorded 77 goal contributions (50 goals and 27 assists) across 112 Premier League appearances, but this season he has just four through 17 matches, and he also hasn't recorded any in six Europa League appearances. He has reportedly been dealing with some pain in his knee which could explain this extended run of poor form, but this level of a drop off still seems unfathomable. However, he now has three goal contributions over his last four appearances, so maybe he's finally rediscovering his form.