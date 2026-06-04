Ollie Watkins News: Backup striker for England

Watkins has been named in England's World Cup squad after one of his most productive Premier League seasons, arriving as one of the most reliable goal-scorers in the squad with 21 goals in all competitions for a trophy-winning Aston Villa side.

Watkins ended the campaign with 16 Premier League goals and three assists across 37 appearances, finishing as Villa's top scorer and playing a pivotal role in their Europa League title triumph as the most clinical finisher in their squad with 21 goals in all competitions. The Englishman brings intelligent movement, physical presence and a deadly finishing instinct from both feet that makes him one of the most dangerous strikers available to manager Thomas Tuchel, and his ability to hold the ball up and bring teammates into play gives England a different attacking profile to the more direct Harry Kane who is set to lead the line as the captain of the Three Lions. Watkins heads into the World Cup off the back of the best individual campaign of his career and desperate to make his mark on the global stage this summer.