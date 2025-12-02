Watkins has been underperforming this campaign, scoring only one goal in 18 appearances across all competitions, probably due to the knee pain he has been carrying since last year. The striker is carefully managed by the staff and doesn't always train with the team in order to work individually with the physios. His pain doesn't require any type of surgery but Watkins has to rest often in order to avoid a more serious issue. The Englishman might see limited minutes moving forward until reaching full fitness, highlighted by his two appearances off the bench in the last two games of Villa. If Watkins can't start a game, Donyell Malen now seems the likely option to lead the frontline of the Villains.