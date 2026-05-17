Ollie Watkins News: Incredible for win

Watkins scored two goals and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Friday's 4-2 victory against Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Watkins scored twice and added an assist during Friday's win, a brilliant showing during the total rout of Liverpool. The striker was deadly every time he got on the ball and caused issues for the Liverpool backline throughout. It was a top performance and probably Watkins' best of the season.