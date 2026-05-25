Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: No Europa Cup hangover

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Watkins scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Watkins was great on Sunday despite recent days of partying after the Europa Cup championship, with the forward single-handedly taking out City. He would score first in the 47th minute before adding another in the 61st minute, earning a brace to end the season. The forward would catch fire to end the season, with six goals in his past five outings, recording 16 goals and three assists in 37 appearances (33 starts) this campaign.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
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