Ollie Watkins News: Rebound for goal

Watkins scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa recently acquired Marcus Rashford, and for the team, he made his Premier League debut Saturday. Rashford was put on free kicks this weekend, and one of his attempts bounced straight off the crossbar. The attempt benefited Watkins, who got said rebound to score what is now his four goals across Villa's last seven games. This run of form assured Watkins will finish Villa's 2024-25 season with more than 10 goals, a fifth straight campaign he has achieved said feat.