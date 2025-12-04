Watkins dragged Villa back into the game with a brace before half-time, first netting an assist from Evann Guessand to make it 2-1, then finishing calmly in stoppage time of the first half after racing onto Morgan Rogers' long pass in transition. The brace ended an 11-game goal drought across all competitions for the striker and took his tally to nine career goals against Brighton. He remained a constant threat in the frontline, contributing season highs with four shots and two chances created. Watkins proved in that performance that he could still perform at his highest level despite dealing with knee pain this campaign.