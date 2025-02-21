Ollie Watkins News: Scores in draw to Liverpool
Watkins scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Liverpool.
Watkins scored his 12th goal of the season and he put Villa in the lead against league leaders Liverpool. This was his only shot of the game, apart from an offside goal. He also attempted one cross in the game and made it three goals in his last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now