Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Watkins scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

Watkins recorded one of the two goals scored for Aston Villa on Sunday, getting two shots on target with one key pass and a tackle won. He's recorded two goals in the last eight appearances, totaling nine shots on target, five shots on target and six tackles won in that span.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
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