Ollie Watkins News: Scores in win
Watkins scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United.
Watkins recorded one of the two goals scored for Aston Villa on Sunday, getting two shots on target with one key pass and a tackle won. He's recorded two goals in the last eight appearances, totaling nine shots on target, five shots on target and six tackles won in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ollie Watkins See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 315 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 315 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW309 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3013 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ollie Watkins See More