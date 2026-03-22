Ollie Watkins News: Scores in win

Watkins scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

Watkins recorded one of the two goals scored for Aston Villa on Sunday, getting two shots on target with one key pass and a tackle won. He's recorded two goals in the last eight appearances, totaling nine shots on target, five shots on target and six tackles won in that span.