Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: Scores versus Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Watkins scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Burnley.

Watkins scored a goal in the 56th minute, a strike assisted by his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. It marked his 12th Premier League goal of the season, four of which have come in his last six matches. He'll look to keep rolling Friday versus Liverpool, a side he didn't even manage a shot against in the away fixture in November.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
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