Ollie Watkins News: Three shots in loss
Watkins recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Fulham.
Watkins recorded three shots Saturday, including the team's only shot on target in the loss. He also created one chance on the attack, a muted performance after he recorded three goal contributions versus Sunderland less than a week ago. He was subbed off in the 80th minute for Tammy Abraham.
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