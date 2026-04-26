Ollie Watkins headshot

Ollie Watkins News: Three shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Watkins recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Fulham.

Watkins recorded three shots Saturday, including the team's only shot on target in the loss. He also created one chance on the attack, a muted performance after he recorded three goal contributions versus Sunderland less than a week ago. He was subbed off in the 80th minute for Tammy Abraham.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
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