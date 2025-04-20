Ollie Watkins News: Two goal contributions in win

Watkins scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Watkins opened the scoring in the first minute and later assisted Ian Maatsen's goal in the 64th minute, marking his 15th goal and seventh assist in the Premier League this season in 33 appearances. He was a constant threat to the opposition's defense, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half. That said, he will look to continue his scoring form against Manchester City on Tuesday.