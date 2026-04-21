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Ollie Watkins News: Two goals and assist in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Watkins scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win over Sunderland.

Watkins scored the first two goals and assisted on the third as Aston Villa scored late to win 4-3. This was his second assist of the season, and he has also scored 11 goals this season in the Premier League. He took four shots and created three chances in the game. This was the first time this year he has created three chances, and the ninth time this season that he has taken four or more shots.

Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
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