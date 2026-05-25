Olwethu Makhanya News: Back from suspension

Makhanya has served his suspension and will return to face New York Red Bulls on July 22 following the World Cup break.

Makhanya had been forced to sit out after accumulating five yellow cards, missing the Inter Miami fixture in the process. The center-back had been on a run of 11 consecutive starts prior to the ban, contributing 46 clearances, 23 tackles and 14 interceptions across that span, and is expected to slot straight back into the defensive lineup against the Red Bulls once MLS action resumes after the tournament.