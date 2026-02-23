Olwethu Makhanya News: Busy defensively in away defeat

Makhanya had four tackles (two won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Makhanya started the season in the starting lineup for Philadelphia after 26 games starting last season. He started with a tough away trip to D.C. United. He was busy making eight clearances, one block, two interceptions and won two of his four tackles. He started the season with a yellow card, having been given seven yellow cards and two red cards last season. He made eight or more clearances on seven occasions last season.