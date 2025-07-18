Olwethu Makhanya News: Scores, shines defensively in win

Makhanya scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and made one tackle and nine clearances during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Makhanya not only dominated defensively as usual but was also a huge aerial threat on the attacking end, which included scoring the goal that ended up sealing his team's win in the 50th minute with a powerful header off a corner-kick cross. This was the first goal of the season for the center-back, who also racked up 53 clearances over his last nine starts.