Olwethu Makhanya News: Sees red Sunday
Makhanya was shown a straight red in the extra time of the second half of Sunday's clash with Nashville.
Makhanya was sent off with a straight red card Sunday. The defender has been a regular starter and will miss the next match against St. Louis City on Saturday. His absence will force a change in the backline, with Ian Glavinovich potentially taking on a larger role in defense if he is fully fit for the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now