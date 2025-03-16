Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Olwethu Makhanya headshot

Olwethu Makhanya News: Sees red Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Makhanya was shown a straight red in the extra time of the second half of Sunday's clash with Nashville.

Makhanya was sent off with a straight red card Sunday. The defender has been a regular starter and will miss the next match against St. Louis City on Saturday. His absence will force a change in the backline, with Ian Glavinovich potentially taking on a larger role in defense if he is fully fit for the game.

Olwethu Makhanya
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now