Olwethu Makhanya News: Sent off Sunday

Makhanya received a red card during Sunday's 2-1 loss to New York City FC.

Makhanya was sent off late in the game after being shown a second booking when the score was still tied. He'll be ineligible to face San Jose Earthquakes in the third fixture of the season and could be an option again in a March 14 visit to Atlanta. While Makhanya serves his ban, Geiner Martinez could get a rare chance to play in the middle of the back line.