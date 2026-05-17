Olwethu Makhanya News: Serving another suspension
Makhanya is set to serve a one match suspension and will miss the clash with Inter Miami on Saturday.
Makhanya will serve his second suspension of the season, this time for yellow card accumulation. He's recorded 11 straight starts in a row, collecting 46 clearances with 23 tackles and 14 interceptions in that span. Due to this suspension, he will not play until after the World Cup break.
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