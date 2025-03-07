Fantasy Soccer
Omar Alderete headshot

Omar Alderete Injury: Doubtful to face Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Alderete was forced off during the game against Betis due to a hip injury, which kept him out of Sunday's clash against Leganes. He remains doubtful for Sunday's big match against Atletico Madrid after not being seen in training this week, according to Ines Fernandez for Gol de Oro.

Alderete sustained a hip injury during the match against Betis and missed Sunday's clash with Leganes. His return timeline is unclear, and he remains a doubt for Sunday's game against Atletico. Should he be unavailable, Juan Berrocal could see increased playing time.

Omar Alderete
Getafe
