Omar Alderete Injury: Doubtful to face Atletico

Alderete was forced off during the game against Betis due to a hip injury, which kept him out of Sunday's clash against Leganes. He remains doubtful for Sunday's big match against Atletico Madrid after not being seen in training this week, according to Ines Fernandez for Gol de Oro.

