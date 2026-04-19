Omar Alderete headshot

Omar Alderete Injury: Exits match early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Alderete was forced off the field in the 63rd minute due to an apparent injury.

Alderete would exit the match just after halftime Sunday, appearing to pull up with an injury and ask for a substitute. This could be a rough loss for the club if he remains out, without one of their top defenders. He was replaced by Daniel Ballard, who would likely start next to Luke O'Nien if Alderete missed further time.

Omar Alderete
Sunderland
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