Omar Alderete Injury: Forced off injured

Alderete was forced off in the first half of Sunday's clash against Everton due to an apparent injury.

Alderete was forced off in the 22nd minute of Sunday's clash against Everton due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center-back is an undisputed starter for his side, and his potential absence could be a major blow ahead of the final match of the season, with Luke O'Nien expected to start in his place if needed.