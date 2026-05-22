Omar Alderete Injury: Late call to play Sunday

Alderete (undisclosed) will be a late call for Sunday's game against Chelsea, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "It might be difficult for [Omar] Alderete - we'll make a call after training tomorrow."

Alderete was subbed off during last week's clash against Everton, and while the move was thought to be due to a precautionary measure, it seems a final call on Alderete's availability will be made after Saturday's training. Luke O'Nien could start in place of Alderete if the Paraguay international isn't able to play. Alderete has started in 32 of his 33 EPL appearances this season, averaging 6.57 clearances per game.