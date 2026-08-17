Omar Alderete Injury: Nearing return for opener

Alderete missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Rennes with a minor knock but is expected to be available for Saturday's season opener against Ipswich, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "But Omar is in a good place. He should train next week. Nordi isn't far off either. We're hoping they can both be available for Ipswich."

Alderete's setback was managed cautiously through preseason, with manager Regis Le Bris preferring to keep him out of unofficial fixtures rather than push his recovery. Last season, the center back was one of Sunderland's most consistent defensive performers, averaging a team-high 6.6 clearances per game across 33 Premier League appearances as the club posted nine clean sheets. Alderete is expected to slot back into the center back rotation once he returns to full training, likely at the expense of a place for Luke O'Nien. With the campaign just getting underway, Sunderland have shown no urgency in rushing him back before he's ready.