Omar Alderete Injury: Set to be available vs Ipswich

Alderete (undisclosed) is fit and available for Saturday's season opener against Ipswich, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "He is available. Nordi and Omar are also okay. Adingra is the only one who will miss out."

Alderete's recovery from a minor knock was handled cautiously through preseason, with manager Regis Le Bris opting to keep him out of unofficial fixtures rather than rush his return. His availability now strengthens Sunderland's center back options after a season in which he was one of the club's most consistent defenders, and he's expected to slot back into the rotation likely at Luke O'Nien's expense.