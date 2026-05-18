Omar Alderete Injury: Subbed off as precaution Sunday

Alderete (undisclosed) was forced off during Sunday's clash against Everton after feeling discomfort during a sprint, with the club opting to withdraw him as a precaution, according to coach Regis Le Bris, per Sunderland Echo. "He got a small injury during the week. He was confident he could manage the game but in a sprint he felt it a little bit so we decided to avoid something major and we'll see how he is tomorrow."

Alderete had been managing the issue heading into the fixture before the problem flared up enough to force the early exit. Manager Regis Le Bris's comments suggest the club acted cautiously rather than dealing with a significant setback, which is an encouraging sign ahead of the final fixture of the season. Luke O'Nien stepped in to replace him and impressed in the role, with the coaching staff likely to make a final call on Alderete's availability after assessing him the following day.